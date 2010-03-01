Vokaleïdoscope de décembre

La voix des enfants : voix des anges ou graine de voix ?
(Seconde partie)
Avec :
Muriel Reveillère, assistante maternelle,
Sophie Anssoux, chanteuse interventant dans le service de
pédopsychiatrie de l’Hôpital de Strasbourg,
et les enfants de l'école élémentaire de la Meinau.
Durant cette émission, vous avez pu entendre les musiques suivantes :
Générique Tom Mays, Tour-détour 2
1. Jean-Sebastien Bach Jauchzet, frohlocket, auf preiset die Tage,
premier choeur de l’Oratorio de Noël
2. Monteverdi Choir English Baroque Soloists John Eliot Gardiner -
direction
3. Georg Friedrich Haendel For unto us a child is born, extrait du Messie
The London Symphony Orchestra, Tenebrae choir, Sir Colin Davis,
direction
4. Arthur Honegger Une cantate de Noël NHK Symphony Orchestra,
direction Charles Dutoit
5. Sting Lo, How a Rose E’er blooming
6. Simon Bolzinger, Big petit garçon, extrait des Noëls renouvelés Voix de
Stras', Catherine Bolzinger, direction
7. Johannes Brahms Wiegenlied Anne Sofie von Otter - Mezzo Soprano
Bengt Forsberg – Piano
8. Dvorak, Mélodie Tsigane opus 55 B104 N°4 chanson que m'enseigna
ma mère Bernarda Fink -mezzosoprano Roger Vignoles –piano
9. Vig lid, berceuse yiddish, Talila, extrait du disque “Berceuses du monde
entier “
10. Georges Gershwin “Summertime”, extrait de Porgy and Bess, Ella
Fitzgerald
11. Le p’tit quinquin, berceuse française. Colette Magny, extrait du
disque “Berceuses du monde entier”
12. Lullay my liking by Philip Lawson, The King’s singers
13. Richard Strauss Wiegenlied opus 41 a, Elizabeth Schwartzkopf,
soprano, London Symphony Orchestra George Szell, conductor
14. Britten Ceremony of Carols “Wolcum!” Antioch Chamber
Ensemble
15. Britten Ceremony of Carols “There is no rose “ McGill Youth Choir,
Jordan de Souza, direction
16. Britten Ceremony of Carols “Balulalow”, Saint Paul Cathedral
choir
17. Britten Ceremony of Carols “This little babe” Copenhagen Boy’s
choir, Benjamin Britten direction
18. Britten Ceremony of Carols “ In freezing winter night” King’s
college choir, Stephen Cleobury direction
19. Britten Ceremony of Carols “Deo gratias”, Westinster Cathedral
Choir, David Hill direction
